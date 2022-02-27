Advertisement

No injuries from Burlington house fire

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at the 2600 block of Sunrise lane Saturday around 3:45 p.m. As they arrived on the scene, they found smoke and flames in the back of a home. They say the fire started outside near a porch, then traveled into the attic.

Six people were home at the time and managed to get out safely, according to officials.

The home reportedly sustained “significant fire, smoke and water damage and damage estimates are still being assessed,” per a press release.

The fire is considered accidental, as it was caused by discarded smoking material’s hot ember or ash.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

