Advertisement

Illinois masks mandate in schools and indoors lifts Monday

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - For six months Illinoisans have been under a indoor masks mandate, but since IDPH says statewide covid-19 hospitalization rates have declined, state leaders are lifting it.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the lift will take place on Feb. 28th, 2022.

Pritzker says Illinoisans will no longer be required to wear masks indoors, expect where mask requirements will continue for federal mandates, such as on public transit and in high-risk settings including healthcare facilities and congregate care.

The mandate now applies to P-12 schools, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s appeal of the school mask mandate temporary restraining order was denied Friday by the Illinois Supreme Court.

Shortly after that news, the governor said students will no longer have to wear masks in schools starting Monday.

State leader want everyone to keep in mind, businesses in most industries have the right to continue to implement more strict public health mitigations, including requiring masks.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., 23, is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting in...
Man facing murder charge after shooting in Davenport Monday
Ice fishing.
Deputies identify Davenport man dead following ice fishing incident
A heavy police presence was seen outside of GD Xpress Liquor in Davenport Monday night.
Heavy police presence located outside of GD Xpress in Davenport
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
The death of a man who was shot in the head at the Princeton Wildlife Area Gun range earlier...
Sheriff’s office: Princeton gun range shooting death ‘not accidental’

Latest News

Henderson Co. Sheriff's welcome K-9 Montana
Henderson County Sheriff’s welcomes K-9 ‘Montana’
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave her Republican response to the State of the Union just after...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivers rebuttal to State of the Union
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave her Republican response to the State of the Union just after...
Governor Kim Reynolds Response to State of the Union
UnityPoint Health - Trinity completes 100th successful WATCHMAN device implant
UnityPoint Health - Trinity completes 100th successful WATCHMAN device implant
UnityPoint Health - Trinity completes 100th successful WATCHMAN device implant
UnityPoint Health - Trinity completes 100th successful WATCHMAN device implant