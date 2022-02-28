Illinois masks mandate in schools and indoors lifts Monday

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - For six months Illinoisans have been under a indoor masks mandate, but since IDPH says statewide covid-19 hospitalization rates have declined, state leaders are lifting it.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the lift will take place on Feb. 28th, 2022.

Pritzker says Illinoisans will no longer be required to wear masks indoors, expect where mask requirements will continue for federal mandates, such as on public transit and in high-risk settings including healthcare facilities and congregate care.

The mandate now applies to P-12 schools, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s appeal of the school mask mandate temporary restraining order was denied Friday by the Illinois Supreme Court.

Shortly after that news, the governor said students will no longer have to wear masks in schools starting Monday.

State leader want everyone to keep in mind, businesses in most industries have the right to continue to implement more strict public health mitigations, including requiring masks.

