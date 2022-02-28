Advertisement

Moline Police investigate shots fired Sunday

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 4500 block of Fourth Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

On the scene, four handgun shell casings were located on the ground by officers, the police department said in a media release.

Police said they determined the argument started at a party nearby, which resulted in a fistfight between two women.

When the fight ended a crowd gathered, police said. Someone fired a handgun causing the crowd to run.

No one was injured from the gunshots, police said. One person was injured from the fistfight but was released by EMS on scene.

Police said this case is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about either incident to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797- 0401, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also has a smartphone app, P3 tips.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., 23, is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting in...
Man facing murder charge after shooting in Davenport Monday
Ice fishing.
Deputies identify Davenport man dead following ice fishing incident
A heavy police presence was seen outside of GD Xpress Liquor in Davenport Monday night.
Heavy police presence located outside of GD Xpress in Davenport
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
The death of a man who was shot in the head at the Princeton Wildlife Area Gun range earlier...
Sheriff’s office: Princeton gun range shooting death ‘not accidental’

Latest News

Henderson Co. Sheriff's welcome K-9 Montana
Henderson County Sheriff’s welcomes K-9 ‘Montana’
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave her Republican response to the State of the Union just after...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivers rebuttal to State of the Union
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave her Republican response to the State of the Union just after...
Governor Kim Reynolds Response to State of the Union
UnityPoint Health - Trinity completes 100th successful WATCHMAN device implant
UnityPoint Health - Trinity completes 100th successful WATCHMAN device implant
UnityPoint Health - Trinity completes 100th successful WATCHMAN device implant
UnityPoint Health - Trinity completes 100th successful WATCHMAN device implant