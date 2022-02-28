Moline Police investigate shots fired Sunday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 4500 block of Fourth Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

On the scene, four handgun shell casings were located on the ground by officers, the police department said in a media release.

Police said they determined the argument started at a party nearby, which resulted in a fistfight between two women.

When the fight ended a crowd gathered, police said. Someone fired a handgun causing the crowd to run.

No one was injured from the gunshots, police said. One person was injured from the fistfight but was released by EMS on scene.

Police said this case is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about either incident to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797- 0401, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also has a smartphone app, P3 tips.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.