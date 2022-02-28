Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Princeton gun range shooting death ‘not accidental’

Sheriff’s office says man shot himself
The death of a man who was shot in the head at the Princeton Wildlife Area Gun range earlier...
The death of a man who was shot in the head at the Princeton Wildlife Area Gun range earlier this month was not accidental and will not result in a criminal investigation, Scott County Sheriff’s Stg. Eric Roloff said.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - The death of a man who was shot in the head at the Princeton Wildlife Area Gun range earlier this month was not accidental and will not result in a criminal investigation, Scott County Sheriff’s Stg. Eric Roloff said.

Roloff confirmed the man, who TV6 is not naming, shot himself.

At 9:36 a.m. Feb. 16, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Fire Department, MEDIC Ambulance Service and Iowa Department of Natural Resources responded to the gun range for a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

