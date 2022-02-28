Warm start to the week

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- It was a spectacular weekend, weather-wise. Get ready for more of the same through much of the week. Look for sunshine and a few passing clouds this afternoon, with highs from the mid 40′s north to the lower 50′s south. Conditions will remain quiet through Friday, with highs in the 40′s and 50′s. Expect in and out clouds through the period, followed by our next weather maker bringing a chance for light rain Friday night into Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High: 51°. Wind: W 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Mild overnight. Low: 32°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 53°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

