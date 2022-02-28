Advertisement

Warm start to the week

Weather pattern change occurs this weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:14 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - Quiet weather is on the way for the end of February and start of March. Today SW winds and sunshine should help boost temps into the 40s and 50s across the area. The warming trend will continue through the middle of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s by Wednesday. A cold front will drop through the area on Wednesday night which will cool us off for Thursday, but a quick rebound to near 50º is expected on Friday. A weather pattern change will occur this weekend bringing widespread rain on Saturday and hgis in the 60s before cooling off to near normal on Sunday in the mid to low 40s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and milderl. High: 51º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 32º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer. High: 53º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., 23, is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting in...
Man facing murder charge after shooting in Davenport Monday
Ice fishing.
Deputies identify Davenport man dead following ice fishing incident
A heavy police presence was seen outside of GD Xpress Liquor in Davenport Monday night.
Heavy police presence located outside of GD Xpress in Davenport
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
The death of a man who was shot in the head at the Princeton Wildlife Area Gun range earlier...
Sheriff’s office: Princeton gun range shooting death ‘not accidental’

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - More clouds but still MILD, Wednesday, with highs in the 60s!
Big swings in temperatures after today
First Alert Forecast - More clouds but still MILD, Wednesday, with highs in the 60s!
A Warm Start to March
First Alert Forecast - More clouds but still MILD, Wednesday, with highs in the 60s!
First Alert Forecast - More clouds but still MILD, Wednesday, with highs in the 60s!
Warm start
A Warm Start to March
Warm start
Warm start to March