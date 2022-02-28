Warm start to the week

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - Quiet weather is on the way for the end of February and start of March. Today SW winds and sunshine should help boost temps into the 40s and 50s across the area. The warming trend will continue through the middle of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s by Wednesday. A cold front will drop through the area on Wednesday night which will cool us off for Thursday, but a quick rebound to near 50º is expected on Friday. A weather pattern change will occur this weekend bringing widespread rain on Saturday and hgis in the 60s before cooling off to near normal on Sunday in the mid to low 40s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and milderl. High: 51º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 32º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer. High: 53º.

