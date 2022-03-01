Advertisement

Adam’s Alliance raising awareness

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Adam’s Alliance is a fundraising group for Multiple Sclerosis research. They are hosting a crafting weekend coming up, and Leanne Stortz shares the story behind the Alliance.

Their first crop was 16 scrapbookers and 2 sewist, raising $500. By 2013, they gained traction. 40+ people and over $2,000 annually. In 2014, the Alliance added the weekend crop, having 23 attendees who raised $900. Now, the group has 115 people joining for each crop and raising over $15,000 annually. Since 2015, they have sold out both crops. When registration for At Last (upcoming crop) opened in December, they sold out in 24 hours.

Adam’s Alliance, MS Crop has been in the Top 150 (Illinois MS) fundraisers for the last 8 years. In the last 4 years, they broke into the Top 10. In 2019, they were ranked #2. The BIKE MS Illinois Chapter raises 1+ million per year for The National MS Society.

Over the years, Adam’s Alliance has had attendees from Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Arizona and Minnesota. Their raffle prizes are donated by area businesses, their door prizes are donated by the vendors from our Vendor Fair on Saturday, March 5, and a lot of their prizes come from the generosity of their attendees donating the time and money to make or purchase more in order to make their events successful.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Police identify 2 killed in I-74 car crash
Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., 23, is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting in...
Man facing murder charge after shooting in Davenport Monday
Ice fishing.
Deputies identify Davenport man dead following ice fishing incident
A heavy police presence was seen outside of GD Xpress Liquor in Davenport Monday night.
Heavy police presence located outside of GD Xpress in Davenport
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

The aesthetic lighting on the I-74 bridge is anticipated to be fully operational in late...
I-74 bridge lights blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
The City of Bettendorf and the City of Moline are changing the color of the lights on the I-74...
El puente I-74 ilumina azul y amarillo en apoyo a Ucrania
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Odell Public Library will have the canvases on display through the end of March.
Morrison library featuring hundreds of artists in ‘Tiny Art Show’