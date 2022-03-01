Adam’s Alliance raising awareness

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Adam’s Alliance is a fundraising group for Multiple Sclerosis research. They are hosting a crafting weekend coming up, and Leanne Stortz shares the story behind the Alliance.

Their first crop was 16 scrapbookers and 2 sewist, raising $500. By 2013, they gained traction. 40+ people and over $2,000 annually. In 2014, the Alliance added the weekend crop, having 23 attendees who raised $900. Now, the group has 115 people joining for each crop and raising over $15,000 annually. Since 2015, they have sold out both crops. When registration for At Last (upcoming crop) opened in December, they sold out in 24 hours.

Adam’s Alliance, MS Crop has been in the Top 150 (Illinois MS) fundraisers for the last 8 years. In the last 4 years, they broke into the Top 10. In 2019, they were ranked #2. The BIKE MS Illinois Chapter raises 1+ million per year for The National MS Society.

Over the years, Adam’s Alliance has had attendees from Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Arizona and Minnesota. Their raffle prizes are donated by area businesses, their door prizes are donated by the vendors from our Vendor Fair on Saturday, March 5, and a lot of their prizes come from the generosity of their attendees donating the time and money to make or purchase more in order to make their events successful.

