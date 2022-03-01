Fire marshal: Fire in Rock Island’s Broadway District Tuesday ruled accidental

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A fire that damaged three houses in Rock Island’s Broadway District Tuesday has been ruled accidental and was caused by improper use and disposal of smoking materials, Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty said.

The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a fire just after 1 p.m. in the 800 block of 22nd Street.

Firefighters found two houses, which were very close in proximity, heavily involved in fire, the department said in a media release on its Facebook page.

A third house received minor heat damage but crews were able to stop the house from also becoming involved in fire.

The two houses first involved were both occupied at the time of the fire, according to the release.

All residents escaped; one adult was transported to UnityPoint-Rock Island with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple pets made it out of the houses, but several pets died in the fire, according to the release.

Due to the fast-moving nature of this fire and the number of buildings involved, the Rock Island fire command requested a ‘Box Alarm’ which is a predetermined response from neighboring fire departments for assistance.

The Box Alarm provided crews from Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire and Emergency Services, East Moline Fire Department, as well as support from the Moline Second Alarmers Association.

The American Red Cross was called to assist residents, and Werner Restoration Services, Inc. was requested by the homeowners to secure the properties. Werner also assisted residents during the fire.

“The Rock Island Fire Marshal would like to remind all of our citizens, guests, and friends that your best chance of escaping a home fire is to ensure that you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and in every bedroom!! " the fire department said in the release.

