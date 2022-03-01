Deputies identify Davenport man dead following ice fishing incident

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is dead after falling through the ice while fishing in rural Mediapolis Monday night, according to police.

Patrick Vaughn, 71, was pronounced deceased at Southeast Iowa Medical Center upon arrival.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies and Mediapolis Fire Department responded to rural Mediapolis after a 911 call with a man asking for help at about 5 p.m., deputies said in a media release.

On scene, sheriff deputies and fire personnel found an adult man had fallen through the ice while fishing, deputies said.

The man was pulled to safety, sheriff’s said. Officials then learned a second man had fallen through the ice and was still underwater.

Mediapolis Fire Department utilized their training and equipment to begin searching for this second man, deputies said. At 6:35 p.m. the second subject was pulled from the water.

Both men were transported to local hospitals, deputies said. The second man was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the two men are brothers, ages 69 and 71, from Davenport Iowa. Identification of the two brothers is being withheld pending notification of family.

