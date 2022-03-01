Advertisement

Deputies identify Davenport man dead following ice fishing incident

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is dead after falling through the ice while fishing in rural Mediapolis Monday night, according to police.

Patrick Vaughn, 71, was pronounced deceased at Southeast Iowa Medical Center upon arrival.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies and Mediapolis Fire Department responded to rural Mediapolis after a 911 call with a man asking for help at about 5 p.m., deputies said in a media release.

On scene, sheriff deputies and fire personnel found an adult man had fallen through the ice while fishing, deputies said.

The man was pulled to safety, sheriff’s said. Officials then learned a second man had fallen through the ice and was still underwater.

Mediapolis Fire Department utilized their training and equipment to begin searching for this second man, deputies said. At 6:35 p.m. the second subject was pulled from the water.

Both men were transported to local hospitals, deputies said. The second man was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the two men are brothers, ages 69 and 71, from Davenport Iowa. Identification of the two brothers is being withheld pending notification of family.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Police identify 2 killed in I-74 car crash
Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., 23, is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting in...
Man facing murder charge after shooting in Davenport Monday
A heavy police presence was seen outside of GD Xpress Liquor in Davenport Monday night.
Heavy police presence located outside of GD Xpress in Davenport
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

The aesthetic lighting on the I-74 bridge is anticipated to be fully operational in late...
I-74 bridge lights blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
The City of Bettendorf and the City of Moline are changing the color of the lights on the I-74...
El puente I-74 ilumina azul y amarillo en apoyo a Ucrania
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Odell Public Library will have the canvases on display through the end of March.
Morrison library featuring hundreds of artists in ‘Tiny Art Show’