Giving Women a Fresh Start

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s a non-profit called “Shop Like You Got It” -- giving women a chance to get a fresh start by shopping at no cost, for gently used items. Isis Covington-Hollingshed explains the organization’s mission and an upcoming event!

Shop Like You Got It

When: Sunday, March 20 from 12-2 p.m.

Where: 1221 N Myrtle Street, Davenport

To register your spot to shop, send email to dreamhousequeens@gmail.com. For more information contact Isis at 563-650-8344.

