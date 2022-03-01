I-280 bridge lane closures beginning Monday

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Beginning Monday there will be temporary lane closures on the Interstate 280 Mississippi River bridge, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Final preparations will begin to shift all traffic on the I-280 bridge to the westbound lanes as part of a three-year deck replacement and resurfacing project on the bridge, the IDOT announced in a media release.

Crews will begin installing concrete barriers to prepare for the traffic shift Monday, the IDOT said. There will be temporary lane closures in both directions of I-280 to allow the work to occur.

Weather permitting, on March 10, traffic over the bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction so construction can begin on the eastbound lanes, the IDOT said. A lane in each direction will be separated by a concrete barrier, which will be maintained throughout the work zone to complete the project.

The IDOT said delays can be expected and extra time should be given for trips in the area.

Alternate routes should be considered when feasible to avoid the area, the IDOT said. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and remain alert for workers and equipment.

The eastbound bridge deck will take one construction season to complete, with a tentative completion date of November, the IDOT said.

The westbound bridge deck was completed in December 2021, the IDOT said. The approach from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange will be resurfaced and the bridge will be painted in 2023. The overall project is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

The IDOT said for District 2 updates on Twitter, follow us at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.