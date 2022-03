DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gather with your friends this weekend in Dewitt for the “Leprechaun Leap” -- a Saint Patrick’s themed wine and beer walk. Tracy Nissen and Denise Olsen share the fun details of the event!

Leprechaun Leap

When: Saturday, March 5th from 2-6 p.m.

Where: Starting at the Community Center, 512 10th St., Dewitt

Cost: $17 after February 25th or register online here.

