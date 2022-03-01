Mardi Paws this weekend!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This weekend, you can enjoy authentic Cajun food, live music, and more at “Mardi Paws” -- the largest annual fundraiser for our region’s biggest animal shelter. Celina Rippel with the Humane Society of Scott County shares the detail to Saturday’s event and introduces this week’s Adoptable Pet!

Mardi Paws

When: Saturday, March 5th from 7-10 p.m.

Where: River Music Experience, 129 N. Main Street, Davenport

Contact information: 563-388-6655 or visit hssc.us/mardi-paws.

