Advertisement

A Warm Start to March

Some showers and storms possible this weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon, as temperatures rise into the 40′s, 50′s, to near the 60 degree mark. Sunshine and a few clouds return on Wednesday with highs in the 50′s north to the upper 60′s in our southern counties. A front passing through Wednesday night into Thursday will bring in clouds, colder air, and possibly a few flurries north, but little else. Expect readings to rebound a bit Friday, followed by our next weather maker producing rain, and even a few rumbles of thunder late Friday night into the weekend.

TODAY: Sunshine and a few clouds this afternoon. High: 62°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds overnight.  Low: 30°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. High: 61°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Police identify 2 killed in I-74 car crash
Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., 23, is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting in...
Man facing murder charge after shooting in Davenport Monday
Ice fishing.
Deputies identify Davenport man dead following ice fishing incident
A heavy police presence was seen outside of GD Xpress Liquor in Davenport Monday night.
Heavy police presence located outside of GD Xpress in Davenport
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Getting windy and chilly overnight with highs in the 30s Thursday
Big swings in temperatures after Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - Getting windy and chilly overnight with highs in the 30s Thursday
First Alert Forecast - Getting windy and chilly overnight with highs in the 30s Thursday
Headlines
Warm Wednesday
60s again by the weekend
60s today, 30s tomorrow
First Alert Forecast - More clouds but still MILD, Wednesday, with highs in the 60s!
A Warm Start to March