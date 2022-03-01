A Warm Start to March

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon, as temperatures rise into the 40′s, 50′s, to near the 60 degree mark. Sunshine and a few clouds return on Wednesday with highs in the 50′s north to the upper 60′s in our southern counties. A front passing through Wednesday night into Thursday will bring in clouds, colder air, and possibly a few flurries north, but little else. Expect readings to rebound a bit Friday, followed by our next weather maker producing rain, and even a few rumbles of thunder late Friday night into the weekend.

TODAY: Sunshine and a few clouds this afternoon. High: 62°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds overnight. Low: 30°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. High: 61°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.