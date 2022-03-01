A Warm Start to March

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Overnight our QC area skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy. Overall partly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with highs near 60.

A front moves through Wednesday afternoon and that will lead to highs back to the 30s and low 40s Thursday. Early Thursday we could get a brief

icy mix in the morning followed by a period of snow flurries but the impact should be limited. 50s return Friday and showers and a few storms

settle in for Saturday and Sunday. There might even be a risk for some isolated severe storms on Saturday with highs well into the 60s. Sunday

we’ll cool to the 50s with a chance for more showers moving into the area later in the day. Sunday night into Monday a Wintry mix is possible

with highs cooling to near 40.

TONIGHT: CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW: 31. WIND: LIGHT& VARIABLE

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 56°. WIND: SW/NW 5-10

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MORNING MIX OR FLURRIES? HIGH: 38°.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.