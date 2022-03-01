Warm start to March

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- We’ve made it to March and it will feel more like April as we kick off a new month. Highs today will reach the 50s and 60s after clouds clear up this morning. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but most of what is showing up on radar isn’t actually reaching the surface. We will be in the 50s and 60s again on Wednesday before a surge of cool air arrives on Thursday. We could see a few flurries early Thursday morning, but clouds and north winds stick around into the afternoon leaving us with highs only in the 30s. Temps will quickly rebound to the 50s and 60s for Friday and Saturday before a major system brings us rain Saturday and cooler temperatures by Sunday.

TODAY: Gradual clearing. High: 60º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 30º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warm. High: 61º.

