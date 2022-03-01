Working Farms Fund to expand, help farmers obtain affordable land

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Conservation Fund is working to expand their ‘Working Farms Fund’ in Illinois. The program acquires farms threatened by development and matches farmers with the land through a lease.

According to the USDA, the price of farm real estate has risen to about 7,900 dollars per acre in Illinois, an almost seven percent increase since 2020. The Working Farms Fund will help make land more affordable to first-generation farmers.

“This is a national problem, but it’s compounded in Illinois,” said Emy Brawley, Illinois State Director for The Conservation Fund, “‘Most of the younger generation of farmers did not grow up on farms. So, they’re not likely to inherit a farm. They’ve got to secure their land base in some other way.”

The Conservation Fund says access to affordable farmland is the number one reason why young farmers are leaving the profession.

“During our ownership, we will raise conservation capital to put a farmland conservation easement on the property and that effectively removes the development rights. So, it makes sure that that farm will stay in farming forever,” said Brawley.

The land will be sold to farmers at its agricultural value rather than its development value through the program.

“Those dollars get revolved back into the next one. So, we’ll continue to build additional acres in the program over time,” said Brawley.

The Conservation Fund hopes an expansion of the Working Farms Fund will get more first-generation farms in the agriculture industry and increase food production.

“We need to make sure we have abundant food production and great stewards of our agricultural land for the coming generations as well,” Brawley said.

The Conservation Fund is aiming to purchase about 300 acres for their initial launch in eastern Illinois, then hope to expand across the state.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.