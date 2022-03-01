Youth Hope providing for children

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “Youth Hope” is a faith-based non-profit in Moline and Rock Island providing after-school programming and weekend activities for children year-round. The outreaches are no-cost to the kids. Hannah Carr and Juan Valtierra explain the details on Youth Hope’s fundraising banquet coming up.

Youth-Hope Fundraising Banquet

When: Thursday, March 10 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline

Cost: $35 per person

Contact information: 309-762-4577 // YouthHopeQC.org

