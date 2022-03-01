Advertisement

Youth Hope providing for children

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “Youth Hope” is a faith-based non-profit in Moline and Rock Island providing after-school programming and weekend activities for children year-round. The outreaches are no-cost to the kids. Hannah Carr and Juan Valtierra explain the details on Youth Hope’s fundraising banquet coming up.

Youth-Hope Fundraising Banquet

When: Thursday, March 10 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline

Cost: $35 per person

Contact information: 309-762-4577 // YouthHopeQC.org

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Police identify 2 killed in I-74 car crash
Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., 23, is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting in...
Man facing murder charge after shooting in Davenport Monday
Ice fishing.
Deputies identify Davenport man dead following ice fishing incident
A heavy police presence was seen outside of GD Xpress Liquor in Davenport Monday night.
Heavy police presence located outside of GD Xpress in Davenport
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

The aesthetic lighting on the I-74 bridge is anticipated to be fully operational in late...
I-74 bridge lights blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
The City of Bettendorf and the City of Moline are changing the color of the lights on the I-74...
El puente I-74 ilumina azul y amarillo en apoyo a Ucrania
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Odell Public Library will have the canvases on display through the end of March.
Morrison library featuring hundreds of artists in ‘Tiny Art Show’