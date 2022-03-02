5 Iowa juveniles to face hate crime charges after sleepover

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police in the Des Moines suburb of Clive say five juveniles face hate crime charges after using racial slurs against another child at a sleepover.

Clive police Lt. Mark Rehberg says six juveniles ages 12 and 13 had a sleepover on Friday.

Five of the children allegedly used racial slurs and threw footballs and other objects at one of the children.

The Polk County Attorney’s Office determined harassment and simple assault charges were appropriate. But Rehberg said the assault charges were upgraded to hate crime charges because racial slurs were allegedly used.

