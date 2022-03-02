Advertisement

5 Iowa juveniles to face hate crime charges after sleepover

Police in the Des Moines suburb of Clive say five juveniles face hate crime charges after using...
Police in the Des Moines suburb of Clive say five juveniles face hate crime charges after using racial slurs against another child at a sleepover.(3TV/CBS 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police in the Des Moines suburb of Clive say five juveniles face hate crime charges after using racial slurs against another child at a sleepover.

Clive police Lt. Mark Rehberg says six juveniles ages 12 and 13 had a sleepover on Friday.

Five of the children allegedly used racial slurs and threw footballs and other objects at one of the children.

The Polk County Attorney’s Office determined harassment and simple assault charges were appropriate. But Rehberg said the assault charges were upgraded to hate crime charges because racial slurs were allegedly used.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Police identify 2 killed in I-74 car crash
Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., 23, is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting in...
Man facing murder charge after shooting in Davenport Monday
Ice fishing.
Deputies identify Davenport man dead following ice fishing incident
A heavy police presence was seen outside of GD Xpress Liquor in Davenport Monday night.
Heavy police presence located outside of GD Xpress in Davenport
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

The aesthetic lighting on the I-74 bridge is anticipated to be fully operational in late...
I-74 bridge lights blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
The City of Bettendorf and the City of Moline are changing the color of the lights on the I-74...
El puente I-74 ilumina azul y amarillo en apoyo a Ucrania
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Odell Public Library will have the canvases on display through the end of March.
Morrison library featuring hundreds of artists in ‘Tiny Art Show’