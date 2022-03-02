Bettendorf man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for the production and possession of child pornography.

Justin Treanton, 37, was sentenced on Mondy to 30 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography and 20 years in prison for the possession of child pornography, with the sentences running consecutively, according to court documents.

Court records show he pleaded guilty in November to production and possession of child pornography charges in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court documents, Treanton will be under federal supervised release for the rest of his life and is required to register as a sex offender after his prison sentence.

According to court documents Treanton sent child pornography, which he had produced through sex abuse of a four-year-old child, to an undercover police officer in New Zealand.

Metadata from the video included GPS coordinates traced back to Treanton in Bettendorf, according to court documents. When law enforcement executed a search warrant on Treanton’s cell phone they located other images of child pornography portraying infants and toddlers and violence.

This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Officials said anyone with knowledge of a child being sexually abused is encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

