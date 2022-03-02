Advertisement

Big swings in temperatures after Wednesday

Some showers and storms possible this weekend
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Winds from the north settle in Wednesday evening and start pouring cooler air into the QCA. After highs in the 60s with a few 70s for much of

the area Wednesday, by early Thursday we could get a brief rain/snow mix in the morning followed by a period of snow flurries but the impact

should be limited. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s Thursday with clouds and a few peeks of sun. 50s return Friday and showers and a few storms

settle in for Saturday and Sunday. There might even be a risk for some isolated severe storms Saturday evening with highs well into the 60s. Sunday

we’ll cool to the 40s with a chance for more showers moving into the area later in the day. Sunday night into Monday a Wintry mix is possible

with highs cooling to near 40 Monday.

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY AND WINDY. LOW: 27. WIND: NE 10-15/20+

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCT. MORNING MIX? HIGH: 38°. WIND: NE 5-10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 50°.

A Warm Start to March