Police: Man assaulted father, causing him to crash into Bettendorf apartment building

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted his father, who was driving, causing him to crash into a Bettendorf apartment building.

Around 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, dispatch received a call of a gray 2009 Toyota Camry that drove into the north side of Williamsburg Apartments, 2950 Hawthorne Drive.

Offices discovered there were two people – a father and son – inside the car.

According to police, the father, a 72-year-old man from Bettendorf, was driving while his son, Anton R. Kunavich, 35 of Bettendorf, was the passenger.

Police said Anton Kunavich had been assaulting his father for some time while his father was driving. It was called in by a witness, according to police.

While approaching Hawthorne Drive, the father then drove into the parking lot of the apartment complex while still being assaulted, according to police.

The continuing assault caused him to accelerate and lose control of the vehicle, crashing into a lower-level apartment, according to police.

Anton Kunavich was arrested and charged with assault with injury, a misdemeanor, and taken to the Scott County Jail.

No one suffered any notable injuries from the crash, and the apartment that the vehicle drove into was unoccupied at the time, police said.

Police said the vehicle appears to be totaled and the initial estimate of damages to the building was $75,000.

The Bettendorf Fire Department also responded along with a City of Bettendorf building inspector to evaluate the structural integrity and safety of the building.

Bettendorf police are investigating after a car drove into an apartment building Wednesday afternoon. (KWQC)

