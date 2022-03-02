Community leaders read to children to celebrate Reading Across America Day

QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - Community leaders visit schools to read to children and mark Reading across America Day Wednesday.

After a short assembly mayors and volunteers read to third graders and handed out books.

United Way organized the event as part of its effort to improve literacy, especially after the learning loss during the pandemic.

Wednesday day also celebrates the birthday of Dr. Suess.

