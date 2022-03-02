Cornbelt Running Club’s Women’s 101

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Women’s 101 is a group for women offered through the Cornbelt Running Club. The club offers an 8-week program to help introduce women of all ages and abilities to walking and running. The program starts on Monday March 14th, with an open house on Saturday March 5th.

At the open house, meet the leaders and learn about the program. During the open house will be the only time you can sign up using the paper copy. You can pay by check or credit card and save the Get Me Registered fees. Register here online.

OPEN HOUSE for Cornbelt Running Club Women’s 101

When : Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where : Centre Station, 1200 River Dr., Moline

