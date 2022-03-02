Ezike, face of Illinois pandemic fight, resigns health post

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Dr. Ngozi Ezike has announced she will leave her post as director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Ezike announced Tuesday that she will leave the $180,000 job March 14. Ezike has been the face of Illinois’ battle against the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years.

She says she has no immediate professional plans but wants to give her family more attention. She decided to step down now because the pandemic has eased in Illinois.

Ezike has been an ever-present sidekick to Gov. J.B. Pritzker during the pandemic.

Pritzker said she’s attended 161 news conferences with him and provided “not only the latest expertise and data but also her empathy and compassion.”

