Advertisement

Ezike, face of Illinois pandemic fight, resigns health post

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, speaks at a news...
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, speaks at a news conference Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Dr. Ngozi Ezike has announced she will leave her post as director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Ezike announced Tuesday that she will leave the $180,000 job March 14. Ezike has been the face of Illinois’ battle against the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years.

She says she has no immediate professional plans but wants to give her family more attention. She decided to step down now because the pandemic has eased in Illinois.

Ezike has been an ever-present sidekick to Gov. J.B. Pritzker during the pandemic.

Pritzker said she’s attended 161 news conferences with him and provided “not only the latest expertise and data but also her empathy and compassion.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Police identify 2 killed in I-74 car crash
Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., 23, is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting in...
Man facing murder charge after shooting in Davenport Monday
Ice fishing.
Deputies identify Davenport man dead following ice fishing incident
A heavy police presence was seen outside of GD Xpress Liquor in Davenport Monday night.
Heavy police presence located outside of GD Xpress in Davenport
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

The aesthetic lighting on the I-74 bridge is anticipated to be fully operational in late...
I-74 bridge lights blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
The City of Bettendorf and the City of Moline are changing the color of the lights on the I-74...
El puente I-74 ilumina azul y amarillo en apoyo a Ucrania
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Odell Public Library will have the canvases on display through the end of March.
Morrison library featuring hundreds of artists in ‘Tiny Art Show’