The Frozen Food Challenge!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Registered Dietitian from Hy-Vee, Nina Struss shares frozen vegetable options for those looking for healthy, filling servings of food from the frozen section.

Reasons to Choose Veggies Made Great

1. Veggies Made Great’s mission is to inspire people to love eating vegetables by creating the highest quality, delicious and nutritious veggie-rich foods that are ready to eat.

2. The company is committed to helping you and your family find new and delicious ways to eat more veggies.

3. Veggies Made Great products are allergy-friendly: gluten-free, tree nut-free, peanut-free and soy-free as well as vegetarian.

4. Their added benefits include being a good source of protein, clean and simple ingredients and nutritionally smart.

5. Whether you love veggies — or don’t love them yet — there is an array of products for everyone to make eating your vegetables easy and delicious!

Top Products to Try Garden Lite Veggies Made Great Double Chocolate Muffins

 These delicious chocolate muffins sneak in veggies in the first two ingredients: zucchini and carrots!

 Indulge your taste buds with rich chocolate flavor that contains 4g of protein and 1g of fiber in every muffin.

 Simply microwave for 35 seconds and enjoy a sweet treat with a sneaky veggie or two at your next meal or snack time. Garden Lite Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittata

 No time for breakfast? Try out Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittata that microwaves in 45 seconds!

 Packed with 5g of protein per frittata, pair this with a piece of fruit and a single-serve container of milk or Greek yogurt for a balanced grab-and-go breakfast. Garden Lite Veggies Made Great Blueberry Oat Muffins

 The first ingredient is zucchini, followed by egg whites to sneak in a dose of veggies and protein to your morning routine.

 With 3g of protein and 3g of fiber per muffin, this makes a great addition to breakfast, lunch or snack time to pack a nutritional punch!

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Asian Chicken Wraps - Serves 8 (1 wrap each)

All you need:

 1 (10.8 oz) package Birds Eye Steamfresh Asian Medley

 1 (10 oz) package Birds Eye Steamfresh riced cauliflower

 1 cup Hy-Vee whole lightly salted cashews

 2 tsp sesame seeds

 24 strips frozen Tyson Grilled & Ready chicken breast strips

 ½ cup Hy-Vee sweet and sour sauce

 1 (16 oz) pkg Hy-Vee fajita-size flour tortillas

All you do:

1. Heat Asian medley and riced cauliflower according to package directions. Combine vegetables, cashews and sesame seeds in a large bowl; set aside.

2. Heat chicken strips in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until heated through (165 degrees). Toss with sweet and sour sauce.

3. To assemble each wrap, place ½ cup vegetable mixture in center of tortilla. Top with 3 chicken strips. Fold one side in and wrap.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Can you build a balanced plate while relying on convenient frozen food products?

Yes! To build a balanced plate, choose foods from a variety of food groups to create a meal. Aim for at least 3 different food groups for a meal. For example, you can “meal prep” lunches for the week by utilizing fully cooked chicken, frozen brown rice and a frozen vegetable – add a piece of fruit and a yogurt to take along, and you can have 5 lunches ready in minutes.

What do you look for on the nutrition label when picking out products in the frozen department?

Take a glance at the ingredient list. Many frozen products only contain vegetables, fruit, brown rice, etc. without adding anything else to them. These are great choices.

On the nutrition label, we like products to provide things like fiber, protein and vitamins and minerals. For fiber, we say anything with more than 3 grams is a good source.

On the nutrition label, we prefer products be lower in things like sodium and saturated fat. For sodium, we say anything with less than 140 mg is “low sodium.” For an entrée, try to keep it to less than 1/3 of your daily goal.

Are frozen fruits and vegetables nutritious?

Yes! We know we need to eat more vegetables and fruits – whether from fresh, frozen or canned. Frozen is a great choice as many produce items are preserved at their peak ripeness and freshness soon after being harvested, helping to maintain nutrient content.

What are your top product picks in the frozen department?

Protein: Tyson Grilled & Ready chicken breast strips - The chicken used in our wrap recipe provides 19 grams of protein per serving to help keep you full and feeling satisfied.

Vegetables Birds Eye Steamfresh Asian Medley - This blend of carrots, broccoli, baby corn and snap peas from our recipe is a convenient way to get a variety of vegetables all in one bag without having to purchase ingredients separately. Birds Eye Steamfresh riced cauliflower - Riced cauliflower is super versatile and an easy way to add another vegetable to a variety of dishes. Today we added it to our wrap recipe, but you can also add it to eggs, casseroles, lasagna, stir fry and even smoothies. Hy-Vee frozen chopped spinach - An easy way to add some greens and even more nutrients to a smoothie.

Fruits Hy-Vee unsweetened frozen red raspberries - These bright and beautiful berries contain 6 grams of fiber per serving! Frozen fruit not only works great for making smoothies but is also a nice addition to yogurt, oatmeal or as an ice cream topping. Hy-Vee unsweetened frozen mango chunks - Excellent source of vitamins A & C. Frozen avocado chunks - Try adding avocado chunks to smoothies for a dose of healthy fats. Not only will it make your smoothie super satiating, but it also makes it extra creamy!

Desserts Tru Fru Nature’s cherries frozen fresh in white and dark chocolate - When searching for a dessert, it is always a bonus if it incorporates fruit, which provides antioxidants – as does the chocolate. This is a refreshing combo for a sweet treat. Enjoy alone or use to garnish a fruit smoothie



Visit https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/advice-how-tos/food-love/frozen-ingredients for more frozen food recipe inspiration.

