Henderson County Sheriff’s welcomes K-9 ‘Montana’

OQUAWKA, Ill. (KWQC) - For the first time in 30 years, Sheriff’s deputies in Henderson County, Ill. will work alongside a K-9.

In about two weeks K-9 Deputy Montana will join her handler, Deputy Scott Albin, and begin her training.

Chief Deputy Matthew Link, is in charge of the new K-9 program at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department. He said Montana will be a great addition to the team.

“Everybody’s excited to get the dog,” Link said. They’re excited to be able to work with the dog and see what the dog can do”

The K-9 will assist with drug searches, tracking suspects or missing persons and protecting other deputies. Link said adding a K-9 changes everything.

“Just the just the mere presence of a K-9 ... is significant in itself,” Link said. “I mean, you have a criminal ... who knows that there’s a canine present ... their demeanor automatically changes.”

Cedar Creek Kennels in Monmouth donated Montana to the department and will train her for about 10 weeks.

Owner Matt Greenlief said Montan’s partner, Deputy Albin, is a great match.

“I think a lot of people think the police dogs are vicious [dogs],” Greenlief said. “Or dogs that just do nothing but like to bite things and people but ... they’re very social, and they’re ... very well acclimated into police departments.”

Since 2020, Cedar Creek has trained about 15 other K-9s for law enforcement across west-central Illinois.

Greenlief said dogs are a great tool for any department, especially since many of them are currently short-staffed.

“Whether they’re big or small, they’re all hurting, they’re all hurting for manpower. And it’s just our way to kind of give back to them and help them out and in a city in a time of need.”

Cedar Creek isn’t the only organization giving back. Local businesses have donated supplies for Montana’s food or for modifying the squad car to add a kennel. A local veterinary clinic will also donate its services. Community members have also donated money toward the program.

People interested in donating are asked to directly contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department at (309) 867-4291.

