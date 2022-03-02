I-74 bridge lights blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

Quad Cities, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - The I-74 bridge lights will alternate from yellow to blue in support of Ukraine.

The City of Bettendorf and the City of Moline said to show support for Ukraine, Monday night the bridge lights were blue and Tuesday the bridge lights were yellow.

The cities said they have received several requests to change the color of the bridge lights to yellow and blue in support of Ukraine.

The aesthetic lighting on the I-74 bridge is anticipated to be fully operational in late spring/early summer, the cities said. Until then, there are limited capabilities for illuminating the bridge.

The cities said the colors blue and yellow cannot be displayed simultaneously at this time.

The City of Bettendorf said it is working with the lighting vendor to find a solution that will allow the colors blue and yellow to illuminate simultaneously on the bridge.

