Advertisement

I-74 bridge lights blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - The I-74 bridge lights will alternate from yellow to blue in support of Ukraine.

Para la historia en español, haz clic aquí.

The City of Bettendorf and the City of Moline said to show support for Ukraine, Monday night the bridge lights were blue and Tuesday the bridge lights were yellow.

The cities said they have received several requests to change the color of the bridge lights to yellow and blue in support of Ukraine.

The aesthetic lighting on the I-74 bridge is anticipated to be fully operational in late spring/early summer, the cities said. Until then, there are limited capabilities for illuminating the bridge.

The cities said the colors blue and yellow cannot be displayed simultaneously at this time.

The City of Bettendorf said it is working with the lighting vendor to find a solution that will allow the colors blue and yellow to illuminate simultaneously on the bridge.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Police identify 2 killed in I-74 car crash
Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., 23, is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting in...
Man facing murder charge after shooting in Davenport Monday
Ice fishing.
Deputies identify Davenport man dead following ice fishing incident
A heavy police presence was seen outside of GD Xpress Liquor in Davenport Monday night.
Heavy police presence located outside of GD Xpress in Davenport
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

The City of Bettendorf and the City of Moline are changing the color of the lights on the I-74...
El puente I-74 ilumina azul y amarillo en apoyo a Ucrania
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Odell Public Library will have the canvases on display through the end of March.
Morrison library featuring hundreds of artists in ‘Tiny Art Show’