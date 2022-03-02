Advertisement

Illinois’ ex-House speaker charged with racketeering

FILE - In this March 20, 2010 file photo, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan talks to the...
FILE - In this March 20, 2010 file photo, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan talks to the media during an interview for the Democratic candidate for Illinois lieutenant governor in Chicago. A Chicago Tribune investigation indicates that House Speaker Michael Madigan helped get relatives of donors, public officials and political allies admitted to the University of Illinois. The Tribune reported Wednesday May 5, 2010 that 28 applicants to the Urbana-Champaign or Chicago campuses were helped in recent years by Madigan. The newspaper says their relatives made campaign contributions totaling $50,000 to Madigan and $65,200 to the Democratic Party of Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, for decades one of the nation’s most powerful state legislators, has been charged with racketeering and bribery.

Charging documents unsealed Wednesday accuse the 79-year-old Chicago Democrat of 22 counts of leading a criminal enterprise whose purpose was to enhance the political power and financial well-being of Madigan and his allies.

Madigan becomes the most prominent politician swept up in a series of raids and indictments targeting Illinois Democrats. Until earlier this year, Madigan was the longest-serving state House speaker in modern American history.

He was nicknamed the “Velvet Hammer” for his insistence on strict party discipline.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Police identify 2 killed in I-74 car crash
Several emergency crews, including Davenport Fire and Police, could be seen near Hillandale...
Davenport firefighters, Hazmat crew respond to report of ‘vapor cloud’ late Tuesday
Bettendorf police are investigating after a car drove into an apartment building Wednesday...
Police: Man assaulted father, causing him to crash into Bettendorf apartment building
Police in the Des Moines suburb of Clive say five juveniles face hate crime charges after using...
5 Iowa juveniles to face hate crime charges after sleepover
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed

Latest News

A new Iowa bill prohibits transgender females from playing on girls and women's school sports...
‘It’s really sad;’ Quad Cities group on Iowa bill banning transgender females from girls sports
Davenport Police, Fire and EMS responded just after 2:30 p.m. to 1010 East Kimberly Road for a...
One man injured following crash in Davenport
Around 15 players spoke to more than 20 employers at Iowa Works’ first reverse job fair.
Reverse job fair looks to hire Steamwheelers
Around 15 players spoke to more than 20 employers at Iowa Works’ first reverse job fair.
Reverse job fair looks to hire Steamwheelers
It’s important to have a plan of action in place for when severe weather strikes.
Severe Weather Preparedness Week