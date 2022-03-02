Advertisement

Interest Rates on the Rise

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Federal Reserve is set to hike interest rates for the first time since 2018 to address the inflation that was spurred by the pandemic. Consumers already hit with higher prices might wonder how it will help cool off rising costs. Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners in Bettendorf explains the good, the bad, and the ugly of higher interest rates!

True Financial Partners // 3475 Utica Ridge, Bettendorf

