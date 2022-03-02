Iowa Court of Appeals affirms lower court’s ruling in Riverdale bike path appeal

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Court of Appeals has affirmed the district court’s ruling in favor of the City of Riverdale in a lawsuit regarding a fence on a path between two bike trails.

The Court of Appeals said in a written opinion released Wednesday that the path in question did not meet the definition of a “street,” and therefore “the district court correctly concluded the City’s fence across the path failed to satisfy the definition of nuisance.”

A district court judge in 2020 ruled in favor of the city, which constructed the fence. The filers of the suit, the Quad Cities Bicycle Club and Cornbelt Running Club, claim the fence to be a nuisance and took the ruling to the appellate court for an appeal.

Read the full Court of Appeals decision:

