Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivers rebuttal to State of the Union

By Collin Schopp
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave her Republican response to the State of the Union just after the president spoke at length on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation, and the cost of prescription medicine and energy.

The governor’s speech focused on Republican critiques of Biden administration policy, both foreign and domestic, as well as various policy goals for her in Iowa and other Republican-governed states.

A wide variety of topics were covered. The governor started on foreign policy, describing Biden responses to Russia as “weakness on the world stage” and “too little, too late”, and saying the President waived sanctions on Russian oil pipelines and increased American reliance on foreign oil before the invasion of Ukraine.

She also pointed to the Afghanistan withdrawal as a failure of the administration. “The disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal did more than cost American lives,” she said. “It betrayed our allies and emboldened our enemies.”

Another key topic was the impact of inflation on Americans, saying the President had designated inflation as a “high-class problem”.

The governor also covered topics that have been relevant recently in Iowa, including parent choice in education. The governor has been vocal on parent involvement when it comes to classroom curriculum and the way that COVID was handled in Iowa schools.

“Keeping schools open is only the start of the pro-parent, pro-family revolution that Republicans are leading in Iowa and states across this country.” She said.

The governor also touched briefly on tax reform, praising the “flat tax” bill that she signed into law earlier on Tuesday.

