Iowa and Illinois attorneys general join investigation into TiKTok and its impact on kids

(KWQC) - Attorneys general from Iowa and Illinois have joined a nationwide investigation into the social media app, TikTok. According to a news release, they claim the platform is promoting its use to children and young adults that is associated with physical and mental health harms.

Several states are involved in examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has long expressed concern about the negative impacts of social media platforms on Iowa’s youngest residents.

“TikTok is just the latest social media platform to draw in children, potentially creating a negative effect on their physical, emotional, and mental well-being,” Miller said. “As with other social media platforms, like Instagram, we must learn more about how TikTok engages with children,” Miller said.

The investigation will look into any harms such usage causes to young users and what TikTok knew about those harms. It also looks at the techniques used by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing time and frequency spent on the platform.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is also part of the investigation.

“Heavy social media usage has negative impacts on users’ mental health, for instance leading to low self-esteem and distorted body image. Those effects are amplified in those users who are children and teens,” Raoul said.

It’s not the first time states have raised concerns about social media platforms and kids. In May 2021, a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13. In November 2021, attorneys general from across the country also announced an investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., for providing and promoting its social media platform Instagram to kids.

This time, the investigation is being led by a coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont and includes several other states.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.