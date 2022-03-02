Jump into Exercise!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Stephanie Duffield, owner of Bungee QC, demonstrates how to exercise with a bungee attached to you. Bungee Fitness is an amazing way to change up your fitness routine! This type of exercising is low-impact, involves a lot of cardio and has resistance with added buoyancy - which means you can perform movement you otherwise could not. Bungee Fitness has largely impacted the Cerebral Palsy community, allowing those with Cerebral Palsy to be able to walk on their own - sometimes for the first time - due to the support from the bungee.

Bungee QC // 2339 5th Ave., Moline // bungeeqc@gmail.com // Facebook

