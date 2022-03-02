Kindergarten teacher recognized by student for making a difference

CALAMUS, Iowa (KWQC) - Honoring a teacher who is making a difference. An area kindergarten teacher was recognized by one of her students today, and it was all thanks to a contest from a local business out of DeWitt.

It’s just after 8:30 on a Tuesday morning. Normally, Brynley Humston would be in her classroom with the rest of her classmates, but this isn’t your typical morning.

“Hey Brynley, slow down.” “She’s not shy now. She’s excited.”

Excited to surprise her teacher, Mrs. Alden, with balloons, flowers, and a $200 gift card from 11th Street Decor in DeWitt.

“You are the winner of a teacher who was nominated for doing such a good job,” said Patrice Willey, co-owner of 11th Street Décor.

“Oh my god. Thank you, sweetie. Oh my gosh, give me a hug. Thank you. Oh my gosh!”

The owners of 11th Street Decor had a conversation with a retired school teacher a few weeks ago and learned how tough it has been for them the past couple years.

“And then the next day, Hollie said, ‘Why don’t we do a contest about the teachers.’ So, that’s how it all came about. Well, and I think teachers, she was a teacher that has been teaching over 20-some years and she’s just retired and she kind of taught us how much teaching has changed and the constraints that they have now,” said co-owners Patrice Willey and Hollie Appleby.

Brynley’s mom, Melissa, saw the post for the contest and jumped into action.

“I talked to Brynley and I said, ‘should we nominate Mrs. Alden for an awarded?’ and of course she gets so excited.” “It hurts a mama’s heart when you have to leave, and the anxiety. They just make me feel better when I leave because I know she’s in good hands, in safe hands,” said Melissa Riedesel.

After dozens of entries and a difficult decision, Hollie and Patrice chose Brynley’s teacher, Mrs. Mackenzie Alden.

“I have never been so surprised in my life. I could cry again. I just feel so special. It’s been a tough year just coming back from COVID. This year has been just a tough one and this just shows that the work, that not only me, but just everybody is putting in that has really taken a toll on this kids, and, we’re doing something right here,” said Mackenzie Alden, kindergarten teacher at Calamus-Wheatland Elementary School.

When asked what she loves most about Mrs. Alden, Brynley keeps it simple: “She teaches new words every day.”

Teaching new words and helping her students navigate the difficult times.

“It’s getting better just because we’re finally getting over that hump and being able to, being able to just share and play and being back to a little bit of what we call normalcy, and that’s all we want. That’s all we want,” said Alden.

Mrs. Alden says she hasn’t had time to think about what she is going to buy with her $200 gift card, but she says it will come in handy for her classroom and her new home.

