Police identify 2 killed in I-74 car crash
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department identified the two people who were killed in a car crash Saturday morning.
Police said 37-year-old Brooke Neff from Bettendorf Iowa and 28-year-old Archie Britcher from Davenport, Iowa were killed in the crash.
The crash reportedly happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-74 West at the 3.4-mile marker. An Iowa State trooper discovered the crash while they were on patrol.
Police said a 2017 Audi A3 was traveling North on I-74, eventually driving off the highway and entering a ditch alongside the road.
Neff and Britcher were ejected from the car and killed, according to police.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.