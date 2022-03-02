Police identify 2 killed in I-74 car crash

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department identified the two people who were killed in a car crash Saturday morning.

Police said 37-year-old Brooke Neff from Bettendorf Iowa and 28-year-old Archie Britcher from Davenport, Iowa were killed in the crash.

The crash reportedly happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-74 West at the 3.4-mile marker. An Iowa State trooper discovered the crash while they were on patrol.

Police said a 2017 Audi A3 was traveling North on I-74, eventually driving off the highway and entering a ditch alongside the road.

Neff and Britcher were ejected from the car and killed, according to police.

