A portion of Grandview Avenue closed in Muscatine Wednesday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Grandview Avenue will be closed to traffic from Briers Ditch to just south of the Musser Street intersection starting Wednesday.

The City of Muscatine said in a media release the closure will allow the replacement of a culvert at Briers Ditch and additional underground work including the installation of sewer and water main.

The closure is expected to last at least three weeks depending on the weather, the city said.

Traffic will be detoured at Houser onto Sampson Street to Steward Road/Oregon Street and back to Grandview Avenue, the city said. Access to all businesses located within the closed area will be maintained, if possible, from either the Musser Street intersection or the Houser Street intersection.

Drivers are reminded that the milled pavement will be rough, city officials said. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution when traveling through the construction zone, and find alternate routes when possible.

The city said the second year of the two-year Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project opened on Monday with milling of Grandview Avenue from Houser Street to Musser Street.

City officials said additional information on the project can be found on the City of Muscatine website at Grandview Avenue Revitalization.

