Davenport firefighters, Hazmat crew respond to report of ‘vapor cloud’ late Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple firefighters and the Hazardous Materials Team responded late Tuesday to a building in Davenport after receiving reports of a vapor cloud.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a smoke investigation in the 3200 Block of Research Parkway.

According to a media release, a caller was passing by the area when they said they could see a low-level cloud that was coming from the building and moving across Hillandale Road.

Firefighters also reported that they had a vapor cloud that appeared heavier than air coming from the west side of the building and moving north across Hillandale Road.

The investigation revealed that the vapor release appeared to be coming from a large liquid nitrogen tank located on the west side of the building, according to the release.

The fire department and police department closed down Hillandale to traffic until the issue could be resolved.

Business employees arrived on scene and after further investigation, the vapor release was due to an open valve that operates a piece of equipment within the building, according to the release.

The valve was closed and within minutes the outside vapor cloud had dissipated. There was no damage to the building and no injuries were reported.

Hillandale Road was opened to traffic. No other information was released Wednesday.

