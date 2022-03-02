Advertisement

Davenport firefighters, Hazmat crew respond to report of ‘vapor cloud’ late Tuesday

Several emergency crews, including Davenport Fire and Police, could be seen near Hillandale...
Several emergency crews, including Davenport Fire and Police, could be seen near Hillandale Road and Research Parkway in Davenport overnight Wednesday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:52 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple firefighters and the Hazardous Materials Team responded late Tuesday to a building in Davenport after receiving reports of a vapor cloud.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a smoke investigation in the 3200 Block of Research Parkway.

According to a media release, a caller was passing by the area when they said they could see a low-level cloud that was coming from the building and moving across Hillandale Road.

Firefighters also reported that they had a vapor cloud that appeared heavier than air coming from the west side of the building and moving north across Hillandale Road.

The investigation revealed that the vapor release appeared to be coming from a large liquid nitrogen tank located on the west side of the building, according to the release.

The fire department and police department closed down Hillandale to traffic until the issue could be resolved.

Business employees arrived on scene and after further investigation, the vapor release was due to an open valve that operates a piece of equipment within the building, according to the release.

The valve was closed and within minutes the outside vapor cloud had dissipated. There was no damage to the building and no injuries were reported.

Hillandale Road was opened to traffic. No other information was released Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Police identify 2 killed in I-74 car crash
Bettendorf police are investigating after a car drove into an apartment building Wednesday...
Police: Man assaulted father, causing him to crash into Bettendorf apartment building
Police in the Des Moines suburb of Clive say five juveniles face hate crime charges after using...
5 Iowa juveniles to face hate crime charges after sleepover
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed

Latest News

A new Iowa bill prohibits transgender females from playing on girls and women's school sports...
‘It’s really sad;’ Quad Cities group on Iowa bill banning transgender females from girls sports
Davenport Police, Fire and EMS responded just after 2:30 p.m. to 1010 East Kimberly Road for a...
One man injured following crash in Davenport
Around 15 players spoke to more than 20 employers at Iowa Works’ first reverse job fair.
Reverse job fair looks to hire Steamwheelers
Around 15 players spoke to more than 20 employers at Iowa Works’ first reverse job fair.
Reverse job fair looks to hire Steamwheelers
It’s important to have a plan of action in place for when severe weather strikes.
Severe Weather Preparedness Week