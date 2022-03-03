Advertisement

2 Louisa County deputies awarded Life Saving award

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two Louisa County deputies were awarded a Life Saving Award for their life-saving actions during a fire on Feb. 13.

Deputy Quintin Whittaker and Deputy Nick Davis were called to a structure fire at a residence on X61, the Louisa County Sheriff’s office said in a media release. The deputies immediately began to evacuate the nearby buildings while the local Fire Departments battled the fire.

Unknown to the Departments, a house had an adult and 4-year-old trapped by a down powerline and fire on the backside of the building where the door was located, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies Whittaker and Davis immediately broke out an opposite side window, blanketed the broken glass, and removed both people from the home without any harm.

Deputies were instrumental and acted quickly to protect the potential loss of life during this situation, the sheriff’s office said. We thank them for their Valor and quick actions!

