The City of Muscatine shows support to Ukraine by shining light

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Ukraine-Russia situation has now went into its second week and the support for Ukrainians has grown across the nation.

Locally in the QCA, the City of Muscatine is showing support by lighting their local bridge, buildings and porches with yellow and blue lights.

Muscatine Power and Water Director Erika Cox says the company decided to change the lights to the bridge Saturday, after receiving several inquiries on social media.

“When we got the request to change the bridge light colors, that was a no brainer, the what was going on in the Ukraine, the outpouring of support for the Ukrainians across the world, we wanted to be a part of that. And we had this infrastructure, the bridge lighting to be able to do that,” said Cox.

Mayor Brad Bark says he also changed the lights to one of the buildings he owns over that weekend for the same reason.

Bark says the overflow of support stems from Muscatine being a sister city to Drohobych, which is a city in the western part of Ukraine.

In many ways, Mayor Bark says the two cities are similar, being that Drohobych is rural manufacturing community, just like Muscatine.

“It’s been a great partnership and we continue to have a strong relationship with them, according to individuals. I’ve been working with them, Dan Stein, John to be have been really instrumental on giving the city information on everything that’s going on in Ukraine right now. And from my understanding, there’s many families that because the war right now is on the eastern side of Ukraine, so many families are actually going over to the western side where Jehovah, which is currently to try to get into Poland, you know, to get out of there as well. So, you know, the support is definitely there. You know, we we feel for Ukraine and praying for them and just hoping a hole goes well,” said Mayor Bark.

City officials say they plan to keep the lights up until the end of March.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.