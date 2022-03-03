CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on drug charge

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Adam Spicer, 35, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said.

He is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

