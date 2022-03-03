CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for probation violations in Scott, Rock Island counties

(KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Ryan Moss, 32, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape and a probation violation on original charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s permission and possession of a controlled substance. He also is wanted in Rock Island County for a probation violation on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-6, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

