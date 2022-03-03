CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigating gunfire incident

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident that damaged a house.

Police said it happened on Feb. 19, when residents at 18th Avenue and 11th Street reported hearing gunshots.

A house in the area was struck. Witnesses said they saw an SUV n the area that was chasing another vehicle.

Four shell casings were recovered. Police said the pictured suspect was captured on city cameras holding a gun moments after shots were fired.

If you know who he is or have any information regarding this incident, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

