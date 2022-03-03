Advertisement

Davenport man dies from injuries suffered in fire Sunday

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man who was injured Sunday in a fire at the former YMCA has died, fire officials said Thursday.

An autopsy is scheduled this week for 59-year-old Gordon Dobbs, the Davenport Fire Department said in a media release. The fire remains under investigation.

The fire department said it happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West 2nd Street.

Firefighters reportedly saw one person in a window “with moderate smoke coming from it,” according to a media release. Firefighters were able to rescue the person from the window. The person, identified as Dobbs, was transported to a local hospital and was later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

No other victims were found, according to the release. Fire officials said the building was vacant at the time of the blaze.

Fire officials have not yet released a cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Police identify 2 killed in I-74 car crash
Several emergency crews, including Davenport Fire and Police, could be seen near Hillandale...
Davenport firefighters, Hazmat crew respond to report of ‘vapor cloud’ late Tuesday
Bettendorf police are investigating after a car drove into an apartment building Wednesday...
Police: Man assaulted father, causing him to crash into Bettendorf apartment building
Police in the Des Moines suburb of Clive say five juveniles face hate crime charges after using...
5 Iowa juveniles to face hate crime charges after sleepover
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed

Latest News

Davenport Police, Fire and EMS responded just after 2:30 p.m. to 1010 East Kimberly Road for a...
One man injured following crash in Davenport
Around 15 players spoke to more than 20 employers at Iowa Works’ first reverse job fair.
Reverse job fair looks to hire Steamwheelers
Around 15 players spoke to more than 20 employers at Iowa Works’ first reverse job fair.
Reverse job fair looks to hire Steamwheelers
It’s important to have a plan of action in place for when severe weather strikes.
Severe Weather Preparedness Week
John Deere autonomous tractor
Multiple farmer’s organizations file complaint with FTC over John Deere equipment