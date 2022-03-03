Davenport man dies from injuries suffered in fire Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man who was injured Sunday in a fire at the former YMCA has died, fire officials said Thursday.

An autopsy is scheduled this week for 59-year-old Gordon Dobbs, the Davenport Fire Department said in a media release. The fire remains under investigation.

The fire department said it happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West 2nd Street.

Firefighters reportedly saw one person in a window “with moderate smoke coming from it,” according to a media release. Firefighters were able to rescue the person from the window. The person, identified as Dobbs, was transported to a local hospital and was later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

No other victims were found, according to the release. Fire officials said the building was vacant at the time of the blaze.

Fire officials have not yet released a cause of the fire.

