Local nonprofits hope to purchase public housing from Davenport

Several nonprofits that are part of the Quad Cities Housing Cluster have identified an incredible need for affordable rents and mortgages, if this purchase goes through, it will keep more than 40 units of affordable housing available for those that need it most.

“It is, just it truly, truly has become a crisis,” said Kristi Crafton, Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities. “When [housing prices] are that high, it leaves the majority, it pushes people into homelessness or moving constantly, because they just can’t afford it.”

With nowhere else to turn, affordable housing becomes essential.

“Here in the Quad Cities, we know that we need at least 6,600 units at that very low income,” said Stacy Kiser-Willey, Executive Director of Vera French Housing. “So we really just got together and developed a plan to purchase these properties.”

The purchase between Habitat for Humanity, Vera French, and the Ecumenical Housing Development Group would cover 42 units in more than 20 buildings ranging from single family homes to duplexes to six-plexes. The properties were originally built in the 80′s as “scatter site” public housing, spread across the city as part of a Department of Housing and Urban Development, or “HUD”, project.

“Over the years, it really came down to HUD and the city talking through and seeing where there’s really more of a need for Section Eight type of housing, voucher assisted housing, from the city’s standpoint,” said Bruce Berger, Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Davenport. “Because the city’s core mission is not really owning and managing rental properties.”

Vera French plans to use their units to expand permanent supportive living for people with mental illness.

“If they don’t know where they’re staying from night tonight, um, you know, how can they concentrate on their mental health,” said Kiser-Willey. “Housing is really the cornerstone of someone’s life.”

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities hopes to renovate 4 single family homes and sell them to partner families with an interest free mortgage.

“When you can afford your own home, it truly provides stability to a family, self-sufficiency to a family,” said Crafton. “You can stay in one place, your kids can go to one school without changing frequently, and you can afford other necessities in life.”

Whatever their specific plan is for the properties, all the nonprofits have the same goal.

“We’re just trying to preserve it, because right now it is affordable housing, and we do not want to lose that.” said Crafton.

Most of these units are currently occupied by tenants. The city says they will be given substantial notice to figure out if they’re staying with the new owners, of need a housing voucher to find a new place. The city does expect HUD approval to take at least another six months, if the City Council approves the sale later this month.

The city will be holding a public hearing on the sale on Wednesday, March 16th at the Committee of the Whole meeting.

