Louisa-Muscatine senior to compete at Jr. American Rodeo

MOSCOW, Iowa (KWQC) - Cameron Shoultz has been riding horses for most of her life.

“I think I was six or seven when my aunt got me riding lessons for my birthday,” Shoultz said.

It was that passion for horses that led her into pole bending. Pole bending is someone on a horse, weaving in and out of six poles at speeds upwards of 30 miles an hour.

“It’s extremely competitive and not easy,” Shoultz said.

One of Shoultz’s friends went off to college, and her friend’s family allowed her to ride Burney, a 19-year-old American quarter horse.

“We didn’t really have any issues. My first ride wasn’t great, but after that, it was like dancing. It was so easy for us. I think that he is very gentle. He is like a teddy bear, but when it is time for him to work, he is going to work,” Shoultz said.

After winning a competition in Missouri in October, Shoultz and Burney qualified for the Jr. American Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.

“That was the fastest run I’ve ever made, and it was really cool for me. I’ve never gotten any opportunities like that, so having this horse and being able to go there and do all of this is just really cool,” Shoultz said.

Angela Shoultz, Cameron’s aunt, said it is not always easy watching her compete.

“Every time before she runs, I tell her horse, ‘Safe, clean, and fast’ because we want a safe run first, and then a clean run second, and a fast run third. I don’t think I breathe when she is out there,” Angela Shoultz said.

Cameron Shoultz said she is excited to go to the Jr. American rodeo and is praying for the best.

“I know that Burney knows what he is doing. It’s a matter of me staying out his way and letting him work because, if I let him go, he’s going to go win it,” Shoultz said.

Shoultz called Burney the old man, since horses competing in pole bending are generally between the ages of five and 15, and says she is lucky to ride a wonderful animal and athlete.”

