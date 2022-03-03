Advertisement

Mallards legends excited for Friday’s “Heroes vs Villains” charity game at Tax Slayer Center

By Joey Donia
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Legendary players from the Quad City Mallards championship teams will be reuniting to take on legendary players from the Flint Generals Friday night in the Heroes vs Villains charity game at 7:00 p.m. at the Tax Slayer Center. Tickets start at $10, parking is free and $1.00 beers will be for sale. All net proceeds will be donated to the breast cancer prevention and detection program through Genesis and the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center.

