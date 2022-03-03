Morrison library featuring hundreds of artists in ‘Tiny Art Show’

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds of artists have their mini masterpieces on display at the Odell Public Library in Morrison, Illinois during the month of March.

“I think our youngest artist is about 2 and our oldest artist is in the 90s, so I think it’s just a great collaboration in our community,” said Katie Rider, youth services coordinator at Odell Public Library.

No matter the age, all art was welcome for the first ever “Tiny Art Show” at Odell Public Library.

After seeing similar art shows featured in library groups online, Youth Services Coordinator, Katie Rider knew she had to bring it to Morrison.

“We have a fall event called “Paint the Town” that’s painting Main Street, and because of the pandemic and we’ve had Main Street construction, we haven’t been able to do it lately. So, we thought this would be a great way to incorporate everyone in the community. It’s also been a long winter and a long year already, so we just wanted to bring some color and bring some fun into the library,” said Rider.

The library sent out 550 small, 4x4 canvases and paint to local schools, nursing homes and to anyone who wanted to participate.

There were 365 pieces returned with paint, glitter, buttons or any material the artist could use to create their mini masterpiece.

“I wanted to add a little bit of crochet into it. But, at first I wasn’t exactly sure what I was going to do. So, I thought it over for a while and then I just painted a bear and then I made the blanket for it to go on top of it,” said Zander Johnson, a student at Southside Elementary School in Morrison.

Nancy Poling - Resident, Resthave Care & Rehabilitation

“I had a picture of a hummingbird and I wanted to put a message on it and so that’s why there’s that little spot under its head that has “be kind” on it,” said Nancy Poling, a resident at Resthave Care & Rehabilitation in Morrison.

Inspiring all generations to exercise their artistic skills.

“I enjoyed it. And it’s fun to see all the pictures that little kids, it’s amazing what these little kids can do. And it’s a wonderful thing that they do with the kids to get them interested in art,” said Sondra Horn, a resident at Resthave Care & Rehabilitation in Morrison.

“I’m just hoping our pictures can compare to the kindergarteners’ pictures. They are really good,” said Poling.

Funding for the art show was provided by Thrivent Financial and The Loft on Main, a local art gallery in Morrison.

The tiny art will be on display through the end of March. Part of the display with then be transferred to The Loft on Main, before being returned to the artists.

