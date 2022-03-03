1 injured in Galesburg shooting Thursday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Galesburg.

At 1:52 p.m., Galesburg officers responded to the 1400 block of North West Street and found the person with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said in a media release.

The person was later transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Several area schools were placed on a temporary soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution, according to the release.

Police did not release the condition of the person.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 309-343-9151 or Galesburg Area Crimestoppers at 309-344-0044.

