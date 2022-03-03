Advertisement

Restrictive transgender sports bill heads to Iowa governor

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, on Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa legislators on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, gave final approval to a bill that would prohibit transgender females from participating in girls high school sports and women's college athletics, sending a divisive bill likely to draw legal challenges to the governor. Reynolds last year lobbied lawmakers to pass a similar measure but it failed to advance. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Senate Republicans have approved a bill that prohibits transgender females from participating in girls high school sports and women’s college athletics, sending a divisive bill likely to draw legal challenges to the governor.

Gov. Kim Reynolds last year lobbied lawmakers to pass a similar measure but it failed to advance.

It passed the House last week and the Senate on Wednesday with only Republican votes. Reynolds supports the idea.

Iowa will join 10 other Republican-run state legislatures in passing the controversial measure if she signs it. Opponents say the measure is state-sanctioned bullying of transgender children while supporters say it’s the only way to protect women and girls from being dominated in sports competition by males who identify as females.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department is currently investigating an incident at Seventh Street and 32nd...
Man facing murder charge in fatal shooting near Moline elementary school
Taylor Schabusiness
Woman accused of gruesome murder had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police identify 2 killed in I-74 car crash
Police in the Des Moines suburb of Clive say five juveniles face hate crime charges after using...
5 Iowa juveniles to face hate crime charges after sleepover

Latest News

Present and former employees of World Relief Quad Cities, who were once refugees themselves,...
World Relief employees speak on refugee experience
All net proceeds from the game and signed jersey auction will go to the breast cancer...
QC Mallards take on Flint Generals, raise money for breast cancer prevention and detection program
Present and former employees of World Relief Quad Cities, who were once refugees themselves,...
World Relief reacts to a million refugees fleeing Ukraine
All net proceeds from the game and signed jersey auction will go to the breast cancer...
QC Mallards take on Flint Generals, raise money for breast cancer prevention and detection program
LoPiez and Mississippi River Distilling Company are teaming up with a fundraiser “Vodka for...
LoPiez & Mississippi River Distilling selling vodka for Ukraine